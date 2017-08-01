Empower connects Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites to its district cooling network

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, announced that it has connected the iconic urban project, Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites to its district cooling network with a cooling capacity of 2,610 Refrigeration Tones (RT).

The Company pointed out that the number of mega projects benefiting from its environmentally friendly district cooling services has witnessed a record increase in the recent years and the Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites is among the most recent iconic urban project that has been added to the company’s portfolio.

The Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites was initially developed by Al Fahim Group in Dubai Media City as Al Sufouh mixed-use project, features 527 hotel and residential units as well as retail outlets and advanced office spaces, to be a new distinctive architectural landmark for Dubai's skyline and its urban environment.

“Our advanced district cooling plants and widespread pipeline network are efficient to serve any project in Dubai, regardless of its size or use. The increasing demand for our district cooling services indicates the high progress rate of real estate projects in Dubai that are looking for energy efficient solutions in space cooling. The Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites project will be an addition to Empower’s portfolio offering its services to the iconic buildings in Dubai,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Empower is keen to supporting all mega projects in Dubai, especially the housing, hospitality and other sectors, by providing them with high efficient cooling services that help protecting the environment through reduction in CO2 emission. The company is constantly strives to spread awareness on the environmentally friendly district cooling services. This supports the vision of UAE’s wise leadership, which pays great attention to sustainability, and has addressed the need to meet the challenges of climate change, as it is a real obstacle in achieving growth and prosperity” Bin Shafar continued.

Empower highlighted that district cooling is the ideal cooling solution as it uses up to 50% less energy compared to conventional cooling systems. This contributes reduction in energy consumption resulting low maintenance costs, saving money, and contributes to reducing carbon emissions.

“The Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites project is connected to Empower's district cooling plant in Dubai Media City, through pipelines using state-of-the-art technology,” the CEO added

Empower provides district cooling services to over 1,180 buildings and 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1,530,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT).