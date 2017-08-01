Gillian-Alexandre Huart appointed to lead Engie in Africa

Following the consolidation of its African solar energy businesses, Engie has appointed an experienced energy sector professional to lead its efforts on the continent.

French electricity provider Engie has appointed Gillian-Alexandre Huart as head of its Access to Energy business in Africa, through which he will lead the company’s efforts in maintaining its market position and connecting homes and businesses to the grid.

Huart has been with the company since 2017, initially in economic modelling, then as managing director of its sustainability solutions organisation for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

He is an industry veteran who has worked for Belgian energy engineering consultancy Tractebel, Engie-owned Red Engineering in London, Al Suwadi Power in Oman, Ras Girtas Power in Oman, Meenakshi Energy in India, and various legacy companies which are now owned by Engie, including Belgium’s Electrabel. He began his career at Accenture.

“Over 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lack access to electricity and we have an important role to play in addressing this gap,” said Huart.

The Access to Energy project was launched two years ago with the dual aims of electrifying communities in Africa and growing the company’s business on the continent, in particular through solar home systems and mini grids. It offers those on a pay-as-you-go basis in Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, Benin, Ivory Coast and Mozambique, having consolidated three subsidiary companies, Fenix International, Engie Mobisol and Engie PowerCorner under the Engie Energy Access brand.

“With the integration of the three companies, we are now able to serve our customers according to their specific energy needs – from basic lighting and phone charging, to more advanced systems for households all the way to powering productive use equipment to promote entrepreneurship and boost economic activity in rural communities,” he added.

Executive vice president of Engie, Shankar Krishnamoorthy praised Huart’s “track record of successful business leadership and building great teams within Engie”.