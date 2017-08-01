Saudi Arabia's SWPC invites bids for new desalination plant

Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for the development of an independent desalination plant in Ras Mohaisen area of the kingdom.

Located 300 km south of Makkah on the Red Sea coast in the Western Province, the Ras Mohaisen Independent Water Project will be designed using seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination technology and include all associated infrastructure and facilities.

On completion, the new IWP will boast a total treatment capacity of 300,000 cu m per day, said a statement from the Saudi utility firm. The project's commercial operation date has been set as 2022.

Power supply to the project will be provided from the Saudi Electricity Company’s high voltage network, said a statement from SWPC.

The Saudi utility will be conducting a competitive tender process to select a developer (which may be a developer consortium) for the development, financing, procurement, implementation, operation and maintenance of the project.

Following the tender bid, the winning group, through a project company to be incorporated, would develop the project and sell the entire capacity and output to SWPC under a 25 year concession pursuant to a Water Purchase Agreement.

SWPC said its obligations under the WPA will be supported by a credit support agreement from the Saudi government.

KPMG Al Fozan & Partners have been roped in as lead and financial advisors, while Eversheds Sutherland (International) is the legal advisor and WSP the technical advisor. The deadline for submitting the EoIs is November 5.