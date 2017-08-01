Global Wind Turbine Capacity orders go beyond 17GW in Q2 2020

Nearly $16 billion (£12.2bn) of wind turbine capacity was ordered globally in the second quarter of 2020.

That’s according to a new analysis by the research and consultancy group Wood MacKenzie, which suggests more than 17GW of wind turbine capacity was ordered in the first six months of the year, 45% down compared to the second quarter of 2019.

The US and China combined for a nearly 18 GW drop in Q2 YoY order capacity. This follows a record 2019 where developers in these regions accumulated a robust backlog ahead of policy changes scheduled for the year ahead. A wave of offshore demand in the second quarter of this year, located in countries such as the UK, the Netherlands, and France, helped to lift overall turbine order capacity despite a drop in the US and China. Global offshore order intake captured 38 percent – or 6.5 GW – of all Q2 orders, which is an increase of 40 percent YoY.

“Chinese developers ordered more than 2 GW of offshore turbine capacity for the sixth consecutive quarter, with Envision capturing 66% of Q2 demand in China. SGRE and MHI Vestas each landed more than a gigawatt of orders in Europe for new offshore turbine models rated over 10 MW. This flurry of orders for 10 MW+ turbines in Q2 helped to lift the average rating of global offshore orders to 7.5 MW.

“Developers continue to seek higher-rated onshore models to maximize site constraints, with SGRE Vestas and Nordex capturing all demand in Q2 for onshore models rated 5 MW or higher,” said Luke Lewandowski, Wood Mackenzie Research Director.

SGRE edged ahead of Vestas for announced global wind turbine order intake in Q2, for both onshore and offshore, reaching 4.1 GW.

“Although SGRE topped the list for overall global turbine order intake, Vestas’ V150-4.2 won top onshore model for consecutive quarters after a particularly strong Q2 in the Asia Pacific excluding China.

“In the offshore sector, Envision’s impressive haul in Q2 for its EN-161 5.2 model led to the company taking top spot for Q2, coming in slightly ahead of SGRE,” added Lewandowski.