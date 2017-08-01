Inaugural Utilities Middle East Water Week 2020 event to take place in November

Utilities Middle East, a leading source of news and business intelligence for the region’s utilities industry and a brand of ITP Media Group, has announced the dates for its inaugural Water Week event.

Water Week 2020 will be held as a virtual event from 16th to 18th November and it is expected to attract over 500 professionals from the water sector.

The event will bring together top government officials, senior water utilities executives and experts as well as members of the academia to discuss challenges in the water sector, current innovations, success stories and investment opportunities as the Middle East steps up efforts to close the water supply-demand gap.

“Despite recent efforts to boost water supply, the demand - supply gap continues to widen due to increased economic activity and high population growth. This is a unique opportunity for water industry professionals to come together to discuss the opportunities and challenges in the water sector,” said Baset Asaba, Editor Utilities Middle East.

“The event also provides a platform to engage with peers and senior executives from the region’s government utilities on how to push the agenda on water sustainability and innovation.”

With water demand in MENA expected to increase 62% by 2025, according to various industry studies, investments in the region’s water sector are expected to grow exponentially.

$80bn-worth of water and wastewater projects are currently planned or under way across the GCC alone, with projects covering all segments of the water sector.

Governments are now taking deliberate measures that combine conservation, supply capacity and operational efficiency in a bid to ensure uninterrupted access to water.

But can these measures guarantee water security for the Middle East region in the long run? How best can utilities and governments leverage advancements in technology to boost supply capacity while supporting conservation efforts?

Water Week 2020 seeks to answer these and more questions. The three day event is composed of four panel sessions with topics that have been carefully chosen to address the most pressing issues facing the water sector in the region.

For further information on the inaugural Utilities ME Water Week 2020 please contact Sonali.Kanwar@itp.com / Mobile: +971503464981

