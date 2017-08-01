United Foods Company to Enhance Sustainability Efforts with 2-Megawatt solar power plant

United Foods Company (PJSC), a UAE based market leader in the food industry, has awarded a new large scale solar power project to Yellow Door Energy, a UAE-based sustainable energy provider for businesses. The contract covers the establishment of a cutting-edge rooftop solar power plant to supply power for United Foods Edible Oil and Fats factory in Jebel Ali Industrial Area in Dubai, UAE.

The project marks an important milestone in United Foods sustainability strategy, which aims to ultimately reduce carbon emissions by 1400 tonnes. To achieve this goal, the 2,000 kilowatt-peak rooftop solar plant is expected to generate 3.3 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in its first year of operation. The plant, which will cover the entire area of the factory’s roof in Jebel Ali, will include over 4,400 solar panels, and will provide almost half of the factory’s energy consumption needs.

Commenting on this project, Fethi Khiari, CEO of United Foods, said: “The Solar Agreement is a true milestone in achieving our sustainability goals, in line with the UAE sustainability strategies. We are committed to building a better future for the next generations, by investing in sustainability and leading the way into an environmentally-conscious future.”

Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said: “We are proud to support United Foods’ sustainability leadership through the development of this solar plant. We encourage businesses in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area to consider solar as a viable option to reduce electricity costs and switch to clean energy. Yellow Door Energy is honored to contribute to DEWA’s Shams Dubai Program and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

United Foods has selected Yellow Door Energy to be responsible for investing in, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the solar agreement. The selection came after careful consideration of experience and footprint in the region, and comes in line with United Foods’ quality guidelines and goals to reduce energy costs, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.