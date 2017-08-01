Utico achieves 2.98m3/KWH for a Large SWRO in the region, the Lowest in the Middle East

Utico today stated that it has started its new 22MIGD SWRO as part of the 44MIGD development, with the first unit going operational.

The overall power consumption with allocations was achieved at 44000mg/l. TDS, and with permeate water quality of less than 300ppm.

This achievement was recorded and observed consistently for over 500 hours of continuous operation and performance monitoring resulting in this outstanding achievement.

This further endorsed Utico’s unique value proposition in development, design, engineering, construction, procurement as well as operation and maintenance capabilities, Utico said.

Utico is UAE’s largest full service IWP developer and one of the largest in the world with 300,000m3/day installed in the UAE, and 100,000m3/day under development, along with over 600kms of Transmission and Distribution network, connecting 4 Emirates out of 6 of the UAE – Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah.

Utico manufactures 35-40% of the SWRO plant in the UAE and is currently bidding and negotiating export of about US$500m of equipment and services for various overseas projects. Utico also has the highest ICV (in country value) for a desalination company in the UAE.

During the COVID-19 market, Utico’s employee strength has increased by about 5% and it is currently hiring and recruiting.

Utico which has bid the lowest tariff for DEWA’s Hassyan project which is a world record tariff, will be Utico’s formal entry into the 5th Emirate of the UAE, establishing the UAE company to deliver its unique value engineering and technical prowess through innovation and sustainability, for the benefit of the country and the region.