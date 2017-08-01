FRISA Establishes Dubai Presence, Expanding MENA Footprint

FRISA, the global manufacturer of seamless rolled rings and open die forgings, announces the expansion of its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with the opening of its new office in Dubai.

As a part of its international investment and continued global expansion, the new office will further support the success of current and prospective customers as the company evolves and advances its forging solutions.

The MENA metal finishing market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over four percent through the course of the next five years, due to the increasing requirement for durable, wear-resistant, and long-lasting metal products. Infrastructure development and technological advances are primarily being focused on by the MENA region, smoothening the market entry for multinational players into the country.

The move comes at a time when the region experiences relaxed restrictions and projects are expected to move in full swing following a period of stalemate and marginal excess inventory resulting from transport restrictions brought on by the pandemic. The construction industry in the MENA area, especially in the UAE, has always been regarded as one of the most vital and dynamic sectors.

Therefore, and in the light of COVID-19 impact, localizing availability of crucial material and adapting to newer technologies that eliminate the need for travel and imports or exports becomes of paramount importance. The company will help the market handle the steel orders to lead the recovery of the market. FRISA capabilities best positions its operations to overcome the slowdown of output and deliveries that the region has witnessed lately.

Commenting on the expansion, Carlos Garza, CEO of FRISA said, "The decision to establish FRISA’s regional office in the UAE is part of our strategic growth plan to support our customers not only in the steel industry but across other sectors under our portfolio including Oil & Gas, Power Generation and Aerospace, as they embark on recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Not only will we be closer geographically to many of our key clients and projects, we will benefit from access to clients in the Middle East and North Africa region. The UAE is well established as a regional business hub, and our presence here is a mandated requisite for FRISA’s growth.”

FRISA has a proven track record of working with internationally dominant brands, including Siemens, Rolls Royce, Caterpillar, General Electric, and Schlumberger, who have benefited from FRISA’s diversified and extensive offerings which includes, but not limited to, carbon, alloy and stainless steels, titanium and superalloys allowing for the service of a wide spectrum of industrial markets. Their world-class standards, strong commitment to quality, exceptional customer service and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities have positioned FRISA as a strategic, reliable supplier among the world’s most outstanding OEM customers.