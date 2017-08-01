The future of SGRE turbine performance tests offshore and onshore is the ZX TM nacelle Lidar

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) statement of testing and approval of nacelle based wind Lidar ‘ZX TM’ from ZX Lidars for the purpose of Power Performance Testing on Siemens Gamesa wind turbines released.

In connection with a power curve campaign, Siemens Gamesa has tested a new technology together with the well-known company ZX Lidars.

Based on the positive results achieved, both on the medium range and long range measurements, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy approves the use of the nacelle based Continuous Wave scanning Lidar ‘ZX TM’ from Lidar OEM ZX Lidars for Power Performance Testing.

Importantly and in addition to this, operational ‘rotor equivalent’ power curves can also be measured with ZX TM’s unique 50 points around the full rotor swept area, particularly important for turbines with larger rotor diameters offshore and on onshore sites with complex veer or shear profiles.

This specific Lidar - ZX TM - allows the power curve of SGRE wind turbines to be measured and verified as a function of the Hub Height wind speed and may be, when agreed with the customer, used instead of the procedure described in the IEC61400-12-1:2017 (ed. 1/ed. 2) using a meteorological mast and anemometry installation.