JinkoSolar Ranked as Top Solar Brand used in Debt Financed Projects and Most “Bankable” PV Manufacturer

JinkoSolar has been ranked as a top solar brand in debt financed projects and named a most "bankable" PV manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

49 global solar module manufacturers were ranked based on BNEF's global survey of key PV stakeholders assessing which module brands used in projects are most likely to obtain non-recourse debt financing from commercial banks.

Survey respondents included banks, funds, engineering, procurement, and construction firms (EPCs), independent power producers (IPPs) and technical advisers involved in solar projects around the world.

The survey addressed product quality, long term reliability, field deployment performance, and the manufacturer's financial strength. JinkoSolar was considered highly bankable by 100% of the survey respondents.

Further confirming JinkoSolar's high bankability score, BNEF's data also shows that projects using JinkoSolar modules have secured more term-loan financing than any other Chinese PV brand ever.

“As one of the leading solar module manufacturers, we are proud to be recognized once again by BNEF as a most trusted solar brand by customers, investors, and banks all over the world. This is a testament to the outstanding research, stringent quality checks and world records we have set to revolutionize the solar industry with our advanced technology, reliability, and high-quality products,” said Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar.

“We have invested heavily in R&D over the years and will continue to invest in the quality, proven reliability and long-term performance of our PV modules because we believe this will generate value and better returns for investors.”