Choithrams selects SirajPower as its Partner for implementing Solar Projects in the UAE

SirajPower, UAE's leading distributed solar energy provider, continues its rapid and consistent expansion in the UAE with a new significant partnership.

The company recently signed a deal with Choithrams, a leading grocery retailer and food distributor in the Middle East, to help them shift from conventional power to 100% renewable energy.

On this occasion, a signing ceremony was recently held at Choithrams’ Head office in Dubai in the presence of Rajiv Warrier, Choithrams’ CEO, Laurent Longuet, CEO of SirajPower and Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder & Chairman of World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF).

Choithrams’ solar rooftop project includes three warehouses located at Al Quoz in Dubai with a 2.7 MWp system capacity that will generate 4.5 GWh of annual energy production. The solar rooftop installation will help displace approximatively over 3,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions (Co2) per annum, corresponding to more than 12 million smartphones being charged.

Laurent Longuet, CEO of SirajPower, said: “Despite the global challenging market situation which slowed the operation of projects, solar energy initiatives are still in place and in high demand. We have been able to accelerate our growth thanks to a clear and robust regulatory framework that supports the development of renewable energy and the distributed solar market. In addition, our local leadership has done exceptional work during these difficult times that allowed us to continue our work and maintain our momentum/or growth.

Today, we celebrate another significant partnership with Choithrams, a company with a remarkable heritage that further diversifies our strong market portfolio and expands our presence in the FMCG/F&B sector. We are honored to be entrusted by major groups across industries that recognize our expertise and our service excellence to achieve their sustainability objectives and join the green community. We also thank Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder & Chairman at World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF) that acted as our sustainability partner for this project.”

Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams said: “Sustainability has always been a key initiative for Choithrams and shifting to 100% renewable energy is a crucial step in our sustainable journey. We were keen to find the right local partner with proper knowledge and technical expertise for such a significant commitment, we selected SirajPower for these reasons. As one of the leading food retailers and distributors, we take great pride in supporting noble causes and the adoption of renewable energy in conjunction with the leadership’s UAE vision 2021 agenda.”

Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder & Chairman of World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF) added: “This is the largest solar rooftop project in the F&B sector and also the largest in terms of capacity permissible as per the new DEWA regulation. I’m pleased to have built this project’s milestone by introducing and facilitating this success in record time for SirajPower with Choithrams; a valued long-term relationship. Transitioning to 100% renewable energy not only offers significant financial benefits, it also offers sustainability achievements from zero carbon emissions. I congratulate all parties involved for this landmark achievement.”

In the F&B sector, SirajPower also counts LIFCO, one of the largest and long-established consumer food distributors in the UAE, with 2 MWp solar rooftop commissioned producing 3.5 GWh of clean energy per year. To date, SirajPower operates across various industries, including construction, retail, logistics, industrial, real estate, telecom, and F&B/FMCG.