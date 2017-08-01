Ducab to install HV cables for MBR Solar Park Phase 5

Ducab HV, a subsidiary of Ducab Group, announced that it will supply and install high-voltage cable for Phase 5 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park), the world’s largest single-site solar park based on the independent power producer model.

Ducab said it is supporting the project to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 which aims to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

Renewable energy is a focus of governments throughout the Middle East as they seek to move away from hydrocarbon reliance and develop more diverse energy grids. Customised cabling is thus in high demand for projects that seek to harness the power of solar, wind, and nuclear energy.

The Phase 5 Project of the MBR Solar Park involves a quantity of approximately 275km of cable, with relevant accessories and terminations also provided. The project will be executed over three plots of 300 megawatts each and is one of the most cost-effective solar parks in the world. In addition to cable and accessory supply, Ducab HV will be responsible for cable installation as the cable subcontractor appointed by Shanghai Electric of China. The latest project award follows Ducab HV having successfully energised the full turnkey 132kV system for Phase 3 of the MBR Solar Park.

Mike Engelbrecht, CEO of Ducab HV, said: “Ducab has a strong record of contributing towards some of the most prestigious projects in the UAE and the wider GCC region, and the MBR Solar Park is no exception. We are very pleased with this project win and all the support received from a collective team effort. The project will see quality, ‘Made in UAE’ cables continue to be incorporated into the landmark site, powering the development of the country for many years to come and a testament to the UAE government’s strategy to develop in country competence.”

Mr. Meng Chuan Min, The General manager of MBR V, Shanghai Electric Group, said: “This project requires premium partners who can turn the vision of MBR Solar Park into a reality. With a proven track record and impeccable standards of excellence, as well as products that meet world-class standards, Ducab HV won the award after fierce competition with world-class cable tenderers, due to Ducab HV’s highest cost performance and customer orientation service.

Over the years, Ducab has worked closely with partners from across the region and further afield to develop unique cable offerings that meet the specific needs of renewable energy projects, such as the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

At this year’s WETEX 2020, which will be a carbon-free virtual event, Ducab will work with its partners to explore the full potential of designing custom cabling solutions and more that can be implemented into unique projects.

Ducab will also demonstrate its value-added services, including storage facilities, metal hedging options and locked pricing, certified jointer training courses, drum buy-back, and dedicated testing and laboratory services available to a wide range of customers engaged in the electrical engineering sector.