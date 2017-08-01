Hitachi ABB Power Grids showcases sustainable energy solutions at WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show 2020

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, global power and technology leader, will showcase global solutions that provide sustainable energy at the twenty-second edition of WETEX and the fifth Dubai Solar Show (DSS) hosted from October 26 to 28, 2020. This will be the first ever Carbon Neutral 3D virtual exhibition organized by DEWA.

WETEX 2020 is the region’s premier industry event focusing on power, water and environment.

Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan, said, “We are pleased to collaborate again with DEWA in the 2020 edition of WETEX. As the Titanium Sponsor of the event, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will use the platform, the region’s largest expo for the water and energy industry, to showcase our latest products and offerings that promise for a sustainable energy future.”

“Hitachi ABB Power Grids has been an industry pioneer and is the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener power grid. We continue being at the forefront of powering the 'Age of sustainable energy'. Customers around the world value our pioneering solutions that are making the world’s power grids stronger, smarter and greener, focusing on a sustainable energy future. We will continue to bring to market solutions that will help increase access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy,” he added.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will demonstrate its digital technology solutions across all four Business Units – Grid Automation, Grid Integration, Transformers and High Voltage Products. Customers will benefit from Power Grids’ digital value, which will be amplified by the massive scale of the investment of Hitachi in its Lumada platform. This includes technologies such as machine learning, big data, hybrid cloud management and cybersecurity.

WETEX 2020 also will provide platform for interactive sessions with industry experts. Join experts from Hitachi ABB Power Grids who will be presenting pioneering thought leadership topics:

Digitalizing the Power Grid (Lumada solutions)

Accelerating the Digital Utility for a Carbon-free Future

Generator circuit-breaker solutions for emerging renewable energy to support grid reliability

We believe that the digitalization journey is all about creating real value through data driven innovation. Hitachi’s leading digital technologies merged with world-class power grids solutions will help us to actively support the global transformation and decarbonization of the energy system.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will be showcased at the main hall, TSP3.