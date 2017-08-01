AEG Power Solutions Launches its New Generation of Switch-Mode Power Supply Rectifier AC7000 N1

AEG Power Solutions, a global provider of power supply systems and solutions for industrial, critical infrastructure and innovative power electronic applications, today announced the availability of its AC7000 N1 series - a new generation of its proven AC7000 industrial switch-mode power supply rectifier to ensure a future-proof and extended product lifecycle.

AC7000 N1 replaces both AC7000 and AC7000CAN series. Both have a long track record as reliable power supply for high output power applications in power generation and nuclear, Oil & Gas and petrochemical as well as transportation and signaling.

The new rectifier is very compact (19") and robust and ideal for all types of industrial applications. The output power of the system is 8000 W at 24, 110/120 and

220 VDC. Thanks to advanced protection (input, output, temperature, current, power) AC7000 N1 is highly reliable and benefits of a high MTBF (Mean Time Between Failure). The rectifier provides secured DC power in combination with a parallel battery, to supply all types of DC consumer loads including constant voltage and current sources such as central control rooms in nuclear and non-nuclear power plants as well as on-board power supplies for rail vehicles and ships.

AC7000 N1 benefits of AEG PS expertise in terms of robust design and is adapted to many types of batteries including vented lead acid, valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) or nickel-cadmium batteries (NiCd).

AC7000 N1 has already met success and will be one of the key power supply system used in a major nuclear power plant project in Europe.