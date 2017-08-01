Al Masaood Power Introduces Smart Microgrid Solutions during First Ever Virtual Edition of WETEX

Al Masaood Power Division, the official distributor of MTU a Rolls-Royce Power Solutions Company in the UAE and Bahrain, one of the leading suppliers of decentralized energy systems, throws the spotlight on smart microgrid solutions during their participation at the first ever 3D Virtual edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), the ideal gateway of solar business in the region, on October 26 -28, 2020.

Microgrids support a flexible and efficient electric grid, by enabling the integration of growing deployments of distributed energy sources such as renewables like solar. Microgrids are decentralized energy systems that are composed of renewable power generation, power storage and conventional power generation used to meet a given demand.

The utilization of Microgrid technologies is part of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which is the country’s first unified energy strategy that is based on supply and demand, and aimed at increasing the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix. A combination of renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources--all brought together to help meet the country's economic requirements and environmental goals.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power, said, “We are looking forward to our coming participation at the first ever virtual edition of WETEX this year, where we plan to showcase the advantages of using microgrids. Under this smart new energy system, power production will become more digitized and decentralized--creating a one stop shop solution for power that matters. Over the last few months, we have seen the cost of renewable energy and low-carbon technologies come down greatly, which has helped us in facilitating the development of microgrids using these technologies. We can really focus on the flexibility and sustainability that can be achieved through the use of microgrids.”

First established in 1972, Al Masaood Power has been able to consolidate its leading reputation across the UAE power industry. The company has demonstrated a keen understanding of the important role it plays in the move to embrace clean and renewable energy that can meet the demand and deliver a sustainable and effective power generation method. Over the years, the company has led in the implementation of key initiatives and programs aimed at highlighting the significance of renewable energy.