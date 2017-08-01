Global power industry contracts in Q3 2020: Hydro technology down 4%

Hydro technology contracts activity in Q3 2020 saw 53 contracts announced, marking a drop of 4% over the last four-quarter average of 55, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, hydro held the fourth position in terms of number of contracts during Q3 2020 with a 5.5% share.

The proportion of contracts by category in the Hydro technology tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 19 contracts and a 35.8% share

Power Purchase Agreement: 11 contracts and a 20.8% share

Consulting & Similar Services: eight contracts and a 15.1% share

Project Implementation: seven contracts and a 13.2% share

Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: six contracts and an 11.3% share

Electricity Supply: two contracts and a 3.8% share.

Asia-Pacific leads hydro contracts activity in Q3 2020

Comparing contracts activity in hydro technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 23 contracts and a share of 43.4% during Q3 2020, followed by Europe with 15 contracts and a 28.3% share and South and Central America with seven contracts and a 13.2% share.

In fourth place was Middle East and Africa with six contracts and an 11.3% share and in fifth place was North America with two contracts and a 3.8% share.

Hydro technology contracts in Q3 2020: Top issuers by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in Hydro technology for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

Government of Pakistan (Pakistan): 700.7MW from one contract

Walcha Energy (Australia): 500MW from one contract

Teck Resources (Canada): 72MW capacity from one contract.

Hydro technology contracts in Q3 2020: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were: