Sensus to Virtually Showcase Innovative and Smart Utility Solutions at WETEX 2020

Sensus , a Xylem brand, and specialist in smart water metering solutions, will virtually showcase its extensive suite of innovative solutions at the 22nd edition of WETEX 2020 , the region’s largest sustainability and renewable technology exhibition taking place from 26th to 28th October 2020, and organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) .

The virtual WETEX and Dubai Solar Show will be the first ever carbon-neutral, 3D exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa on Water, Energy, Sustainability and Innovation. They will pave a safe and convenient way for companies around the world to meet and interact over three days with officials from DEWA, the UAE government organisations and local and international companies.

This year, Sensus will showcase its proven expertise in advanced measurements and controls, and smarter analytics for decision-making that helps achieve cost-effectiveness and increased productivity. As part of Sensus’ commitment to driving the transformation of the GCC’s utility sector, the company will also present their disruptive solutions that will further support the region’s ‘smart cities’ initiatives.

With sustainability a key pillar of the UAE National Vision 2021, Sensus, with its innovative solutions, is committed to helping the region in its goal of leveraging digital technology and advanced data analytics to improve the operational efficiency of utilities. Embracing the new and sustainable event concept, Sensus will be engaging with customers virtually, via an application called EVE, a 3D model where clients can register, create an avatar for themselves and navigate the expo through their PC or smartphone devices.

Francois Frigaux, Regional Director, Middle East, Sensus, said: “WETEX is one of the most important platforms for the Middle East’s utilities sector, bringing together the region’s leading utility companies and other industry stakeholders to engage in active discussion to build a sustainable and smart infrastructure. With the UAE’s focus on investment in smart cities and creating the happiest and smartest city in the world by 2021, we see extraordinary value that our IoT-based solutions can deliver.

“This year’s virtual exhibition has all the opportunities of a physical exhibition and much more. It eliminates geographical limitations for the attendees and exhibitors and adheres to social distancing rules that have been applied across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and we are very much looking forward to taking part.” added Francois Frigaux.

Sensus already has a strong footprint in the Middle East and Africa, supporting major utility providers with advanced solutions that leverage data analytics, which help reduce the downtime of mission-critical equipment. Its communication networks and product range, which includes advanced metering infrastructure, automatic meter reading, conservation voltage reduction, distribution automation, leak management, electric outage management, power line carrier migration, are ideally suited to serve the region’s needs.