Sensus to Virtually Showcase Innovative and Smart Utility Solutions at WETEX 2020

Utilities
News
Published: 27 October 2020 - 4:24 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Sensus, a Xylem brand, and specialist in smart water metering solutions, will virtually showcase its extensive suite of innovative solutions at the 22nd edition of WETEX 2020, the region’s largest sustainability and renewable technology exhibition taking place from 26th to 28th October 2020, and organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The virtual WETEX and Dubai Solar Show will be the first ever carbon-neutral, 3D exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa on Water, Energy, Sustainability and Innovation. They will pave a safe and convenient way for companies around the world to meet and interact over three days with officials from DEWA, the UAE government organisations and local and international companies.

This year, Sensus will showcase its proven expertise in advanced measurements and controls, and smarter analytics for decision-making that helps achieve cost-effectiveness and increased productivity. As part of Sensus’ commitment to driving the transformation of the GCC’s utility sector, the company will also present their disruptive solutions that will further support the region’s ‘smart cities’ initiatives.

With sustainability a key pillar of the UAE National Vision 2021, Sensus, with its innovative solutions, is committed to helping the region in its goal of leveraging digital technology and advanced data analytics to improve the operational efficiency of utilities. Embracing the new and sustainable event concept, Sensus will be engaging with customers virtually, via an application called EVE, a 3D model where clients can register, create an avatar for themselves and navigate the expo through their PC or smartphone devices.

Francois Frigaux, Regional Director, Middle East, Sensus, said: “WETEX is one of the most important platforms for the Middle East’s utilities sector, bringing together the region’s leading utility companies and other industry stakeholders to engage in active discussion to build a sustainable and smart infrastructure. With the UAE’s focus on investment in smart cities and creating the happiest and smartest city in the world by 2021, we see extraordinary value that our IoT-based solutions can deliver.

“This year’s virtual exhibition has all the opportunities of a physical exhibition and much more. It eliminates geographical limitations for the attendees and exhibitors and adheres to social distancing rules that have been applied across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and we are very much looking forward to taking part.” added Francois Frigaux.

Sensus already has a strong footprint in the Middle East and Africa, supporting major utility providers with advanced solutions that leverage data analytics, which help reduce the downtime of mission-critical equipment. Its communication networks and product range, which includes advanced metering infrastructure, automatic meter reading, conservation voltage reduction, distribution automation, leak management, electric outage management, power line carrier migration, are ideally suited to serve the region’s needs.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Kempinski Hotels joins forces with Swiss Education Group to offer internships
    FUTURE FOCUS: The dawn of autonomous vehicles in the Middle East
      ADNOC CEO seeks opportunities to strengthen UAE-India energy relationship during virtual dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
        Desperate cost-cutting and job slashing 'is not enough to save airlines'
          BNET launches next generation BSS and OSS services in Bahrain

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects