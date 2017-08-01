Dubai launches the region’s first association of district cooling operators

Dubai has launched the region’s first Association of District Cooling Operators to enhance the efficiency of district cooling operations and optimise water and energy resources.

Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), presided over the launch.

“The district cooling systems and technologies which have been deployed across the UAE that reduce by half, the energy used for cooling. This supports Dubai’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. We have achieved significant success in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy by reducing more than 14 million tonnes of emissions in 2019. This is equal to a 22% reduction compared to business as usual. Results achieved exceeded the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16% by 2021,” said Al Tayer.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER), presided over the association’s first meeting in the presence of Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the DSCE. Representatives from the DSCE and the Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau for Electricity and Water of Dubai (RSB) attended the meeting.

Bin Shafar commended the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy for its support in launching the association, which is the first of its kind in the region.

“The association, which is an official and recognised platform, aims to raise the efficiency of district cooling plants and create a roadmap to improve water and electricity consumption in operations by sharing local expertise in the district cooling sector, in line with the best international practices,” said Bin Shafar.

Al Muhairbi outlined the need to increase the penetration of district cooling in Dubai to reach 40% by 2030. He also extended his full support to the association. Al Muhairbi said that district cooling operators should integrate modern technologies of energy efficiency into their operations and prioritise the usage of recycled water in district cooling..

“The DSCE aims to strengthen collaboration among members to support energy efficiency initiatives. I encourage everyone to take part in outlining best practices for promoting district cooling as a desired cooling option in Dubai,” Al Muhairbi concluded.