International sustainability companies to participate in WETEX and Dubai Solar Show from 26-28 October 2020

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the participation of several international companies in the sustainability sector in the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show 2020.

DEWA organises the exhibition each year under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA.

The 22nd WETEX and 5th Dubai Solar Show will be held virtually from 26 to 28 October 2020 for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa.

During their participation in the first ever carbon neutral 3D virtual exhibition, these international companies will highlight the latest innovative solutions in sustainability, which reduce carbon emissions to protect the environment and accelerate the shift towards a green economy.

This is in addition to the latest clean and renewable energy technologies. Seminars during the event will highlight key strategies, initiatives, and programme that support the Sustainable Development Goals around the world in addition to the latest energy and water conservation technologies to protect our natural resources for generations to come.

DEWA will provide a 3D virtual stand for each exhibitor to display their products innovatively.

To create a live atmosphere, visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to visit the exhibition stand, video chat with the exhibitors and review their brochures.

Visitors can also participate in a large number of seminars moderated by prominent experts and specialists from around the world, using the latest smart technologies.

Visitors can register for free to attend the virtual edition of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show on https://www.wetex.ae/Registration