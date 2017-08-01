Vestas wins 252 MW EPC order in Egypt

Utilities
News
Published: 4 October 2020 - 2:49 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) has placed a 252 MW order with Vestas for the Gulf of Suez 1 wind project in Gulf of Suez, Egypt.

Vestas has developed a solution that comprises the supply and installation of 70 V105-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode and a three-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, capable of maximising the project’s annual energy production, while meeting the local tip-height restriction and the national grid code requirements.

Leveraging Vestas’ experience from more than 4 GW of turnkey projects across the globe, Vestas will also manage the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) side of the project, which includes related civil and electrical works and the substation for the connection to the national grid.

“Building on our 40 years of experience and our leadership in the renewable energy sector, we are proud to be back in Egypt and continue our work there to help transform its energy infrastructure into a reliable system of clean power supply”, said Muhamed Bou-Zeid, General Manager of Vestas Middle East and North Africa (MENA). “Our wide portfolio of solutions and services can help NREA ensure price stability and security of energy supply over time, and in turn, demand less reliance on fossil-fuel based energy sources”.

The project’s annual production is expected to reach 1027 GWh of clean energy and according to NREA save around 560,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. It will be jointly financed by the European Investment Bank, KfW, Agence Française de Développement and the European Commission.

Vestas was one of the first contributors to the development of Egypt’s wind energy infrastructure with the installation of 123 Vestas wind turbines in Hurghada and Zafarana in 2004.

Vestas currently has more than 1.5 GW of installed or under construction capacity in the Middle East and North Africa region including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Senegal, and Cape Verde. With a growing number of renewable energy projects planned or underway and with ambitious renewable energy targets in nearly all countries, the region is now seen to be a significant and promising player in the global energy transition.

The Gulf of Suez 1 wind project is planned to be fully operational in 2023.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Egypt News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Eni announces oil discovery and production in Egypt's South West Meleiha Concession
    Rixos Hotels Egypt accelerates reopening plans thanks to ‘influx of guests’
      TechnipFMC wins EPC contract for Assuit refinery in Egypt
        New gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Egypt
          Rixos Hotels Egypt to resume operations

            More related galleries

            Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 40 to 31
              Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 50 to 41
                First look inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
                  CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Young Interior Designer of the Year
                    First looki inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown