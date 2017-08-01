European Energy Centre elevated to renewable energy institute

Published: 5 October 2020 - 5:44 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The UK Government has awarded the European Energy Centre (EEC-ECT) institute status following the distinguished work in providing accredited Renewable Energy training and research carried out in the UK and internationally.

The prestigious Institute status is only awarded to well-established organisations and bodies who deliver education of the highest excellence.

In addition to training over 5000 individuals and companies around the world every year, the EEC-ECT holds a vital role in furthering the dynamic development of the Renewable Energy sector by organising round table events, seminars and knowledge-sharing activities in collaboration with the United Nations UNEP, including a jointly published journal with UNEP.

The EEC also works closely with renowned researchers and leading universities around the globe.

Paolo Buoni, director of the Institute, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as the first Renewable Energy Institute in Europe and in the Western Hemisphere. This reaffirms the excellent work that the EEC team has been performing over the past decades in Renewable Energy training and education all over the world. We are now excited to increase our activities with even further renewable energy training and knowledge-sharing for the benefit of the sector and society as a whole.”

As the Renewable Energy Institute, the EEC-ECT will continue to lead the expansion of the Renewable Energy sector towards the targets that the government and the industry as a whole have set, and help professionals work in this field.

The Renewable Energy Institute’s mission also includes finding new avenues to support the growth of the industry more widely.

The EEC-ECT thanked its partner organisations, lecturers, and EnergyCPD members and course participants for being part of and contributing to their journey so far.

