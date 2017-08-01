Empower completes shoring work for its new District Cooling Plant in Za’beel

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider announced that the shoring work has been completed for its new district cooling plant in Za’beel, one of the vital districts in Dubai.

The new plant will be with a cooling capacity of 50,000 Refrigeration tons (RT) and will cater to the increasing demand for environment-friendly district cooling services in the area.

Empower’s existing district cooling plant in DIFC will be interconnected to the new plant in Zabeel and the total cooling capacity of both the plants together will be 112,000 RT. The existing and underway multi-use urban projects in the Zabeel area that include Dubai World Trade Center buildings, ‘One Zabeel’ Towers and other adjacent projects in DIFC will be served with high quality district cooling services from the plants.

According to Empower, the design of the new plant meets the highest international construction and designing standards including sustainable green buildings standards and considered the modern urban developments in Dubai, the overall landscape of the district and the outlook of the iconic buildings in Za’beel.

This is part of company’s strategy to extend the geographical range of its services and broaden the scope of the environmentally friendly district cooling services in Dubai.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, stated that the company proceeds with its expansions and the construction of new plants that operate with advanced technologies within a strategic approach that seeks to implement planned sustainable development, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aim to reduce electricity and water consumption by 30%, and render the Emirate a global center for green economy and the city with the lowest carbon footprint worldwide by 2050.

Zabeel cooling plant, Shafar explained, will operate with the smart and innovative technologies developed by Empower, to have more efficiency in its operations and optimize the energy usage that helps conserving the natural resources for the generations to come.

The new plant will be using the award-winning technologies such as Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) and Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technologies that reduces the load on State power grid by optimizing the inflow and outflow of chilled water during the peak and off-peak hours.

The plant will be connected to the Empower Command Control Center, which is having the capacity to analyze up to two millions of data related to coolers, transformers, cooling towers, water supplies, etc., using the advanced SCADA system. The center works through a highly efficient smart network that helps it respond accurately and promptly to any operation emergency that may occur in the district cooling plants.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,180 buildings, catering to more than 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1.53 million Refrigeration Tons (RT).