Virtual WETEX & Dubai Solar Show promise a unique experience for international exhibitors & visitors using the latest global technologies

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA’s) 3D virtual Water, Energy Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, which it will organise from 26 to 28 October 2020, will use the latest technologies to provide a unique experience for international exhibitors and visitors,.

The announcement was made at a virtual press conference held by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

The conference was held on the virtual platform that will be used for the exhibition. A number of officials from the UAE and abroad attended the virtual press conference.

During the conference, Al Tayer said that, 1,049 companies from 52 countries are participating in the virtual exhibition so far, including 168 solar companies, which has also attracted 47 sponsors. The innovative virtual platform will make it easier for visitors to access the exhibition. DEWA expects around 40,000 visitors from all over the world.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, and Head of the Sales, Logistics and Sponsorships Committee at WETEX; Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, Member of the Supreme Organising Committee at WETEX; Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA and Head of the Marketing, Public Relations, Media and Events Committee at WETEX; Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA and Head of Innovation and Technology Committee at WETEX; and Jassim Rajab, Head of the Finance and Visitors Committee at WETEX: all members of the organising committee, attended the press conference.

“We organise WETEX and Dubai Solar Show annually under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA. This aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance the sustainable development of the UAE, which resulted in pioneering policies and strategies. These include the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021, which have raised Dubai’s position as a global hub for green economy,” said Al Tayer in his speech at the conference.

“Following the footsteps of our wise leadership in turning challenges into opportunities, and in light of the precautionary measures implemented across the world to limit the outbreak of COVID-19, DEWA is organising the exhibition this year on a virtual 3D platform, using the latest technologies. This innovative carbon-neutral exhibition is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. It will provide an exceptional experience for exhibitors and visitors from around the world to learn about the latest technologies and developments in water, energy, sustainability, and innovation. The event also features seminars and sessions by experts and specialists in green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that over 21 years, WETEX has established itself as one of the largest and most important international specialised exhibitions, and the largest of its kind in the region. Dubai Solar Show has also achieved an important success over the past four years, especially with the fast-paced growth in solar power and clean energy in the UAE and across the region.

The exhibition provides an ideal platform for public and private sectors to sign deals, build partnerships and meet with industry leaders, experts, manufacturers, and investors. It also provides the means to learn about market needs and opportunities to take part in new projects. The innovative virtual platform will make it easier for visitors to access the exhibition from around the world.

Al Tayer thanked the partners, sponsors and exhibitors and commended the media outlets who have over the last 21 years, have talked about the achievements of the exhibition, and its legacy as a leading regional forum. WETEX has provided opportunities for buyers, exhibitors, and investors to expand their businesses and increase their activities here in the UAE; where civilisations meet, dreams come true, and ambitions are realised.