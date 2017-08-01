JinkoSolar sets new industry record with its 2020 flagship Tiger pro series

The new Tiger Pro Series panels with excellent power output of up to 585Wp break fresh ground for the industry: this is the first 585Wp utility solar panel commercialized, continuing the combination of tiling ribbon, MBB and half-cut cell technologies adopted in Tiger previous generation.

This series includes standard 72 cell and upgraded 78 cell design with peak efficiency of up to 21.6% allied to lasting performance. All the modules under this family are available in both mono facial and bifacial options.

The utilization of MBB and TR processes maximizes power density, while half cut cell design minimizes the power loss in shade conditions.

Tiger Pro is highly compatible with both string and central inverters, either mounted with tracker or fixed supporting structure.

78 TR is known for its record high power output of up to 585 Wp.

Together with matching BOS system, it may achieve the lowest LCOE ever made in some geographic scenario according to the third party stimulations. JinkoSolar’s flagship Tiger Pro series modules are planned to be rolled off in Q3 2020 or early next year.

The Tiger Pro Series builds on the success of Tiger’s TR tiling ribbon technology. Key highlights of this series include:

* The most powerful utility module ever of up to 585 watt peak

* The most efficient p-type mono module of average 21.6%

* 12-year product warranty, a 0.55% annual degradation over 25-year power warranty for mono facial and 0.45% annual degradation over 30- year power warranty for bifacial, resulting in a distinctly higher power yield over lifetime

* Improved performance in shade d conditions

* Flexible installation options

“We are taking a big step by leapfrogging into 585+Wp and 21% module efficiency series, reinforcing our leading position in technology innovation and manufacturing excellence. It is one thing to design high efficiency products on a lab scale, but a totally different one to bring it to mass production. This series of three modules can help create more powerful and efficient installations in a range of scenarios.” said Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar at the launch event.