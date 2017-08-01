Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems changes corporate name

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, a major subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group (MHI Group), has officially changed its corporate name to Mitsubishi Power.

The company says the rebrand marks the start of a new chapter in its mission to grow as an energy solutions provider and help solve the foremost energy challenges of our time, which includes decarbonising energy and bringing reliable power to people all over the world.

Following the rebrand, Mitsubishi Power has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MHI Group, allowing the company to work more closely with its sister companies to tap into new verticals and build on investments in digital solutions, hydrogen, ammonia, battery energy storage systems and solar power.

“Providing people access to clean, stable and affordable power is among global society’s most urgent mandates today. With our new identity, Mitsubishi Power is poised to lead in solving these challenges.

“Building on a legacy of strong engineering and distinctive service, we will develop even more cutting-edge solutions to better serve our customers while broadening our portfolio.

"As an energy solutions company, we will partner more closely with governments, utilities, industry leaders and our fellow companies within the MHI Group to create a future that is good for people and the planet,” says Mitsubishi Power CEO and president Ken Kawai.

In addition to the new name and logo, Mitsubishi Power also unveiled a new mission statement and announced that it will adopt the MHI Group tagline “Move the World Forward”.

Throughout its history, Mitsubishi Power has built a strong position as a trusted partner to power generation companies globally.

As it enters this new phase, the company will apply its engineering prowess, drive for innovation and customer service to deliver reliable energy, ultimately galvanising the progress of nations, communities and individuals everywhere.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Power earlier this year established Mitsubishi Power Africa, which is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.