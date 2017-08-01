Siemens Gamesa awarded 325MW onshore wind project in USA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has been awarded two new onshore wind project sites in the state of Texas with a total installed capacity of 325 MW. The projects include the supply of 65 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines and a multi-year service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of 2021 with the two sites getting commissioned by end of that year. This win takes Siemens Gamesa's total installed capacity close to 6 GW in Texas, strengthening its position as one of the top 3 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the state.

“An order of this size evidences the strong suitability and success of the SG 5.0-145 for the U.S. market,” said Shannon Sturgil, CEO of Onshore North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. "We are proud to contribute enough low cost, clean energy for nearly 100,000 average U.S. households to Texas, a leading state in wind energy."

The SG 5.0-145 wind turbine from Siemens Gamesa has proven to be a very successful product in the U.S. Its new state-of-the-art control system with enhanced blade aerodynamics optimizes power generation. It has a flexible power rating that ranges between a 4.0 to 5.0 rating, thereby providing a uniquely tailored solution that fits the specific site conditions. Its modular design allows for increased mechanical capacity and optimal adaptation to logistics and construction requirements, providing greater efficiency and a reduced levelized cost of energy (LCoE).

The U.S. is a key market for Siemens Gamesa with 22 GW installed across 34 states, providing enough energy for over 6.5 million average U.S. homes. The company has a strong footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices.