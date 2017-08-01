Siemens Gamesa awarded 325MW onshore wind project in USA

Utilities
News
Published: 1 September 2020 - 7:28 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has been awarded two new onshore wind project sites in the state of Texas with a total installed capacity of 325 MW. The projects include the supply of 65 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines and a multi-year service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of 2021 with the two sites getting commissioned by end of that year. This win takes Siemens Gamesa's total installed capacity close to 6 GW in Texas, strengthening its position as one of the top 3 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the state.

“An order of this size evidences the strong suitability and success of the SG 5.0-145 for the U.S. market,” said Shannon Sturgil, CEO of Onshore North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. "We are proud to contribute enough low cost, clean energy for nearly 100,000 average U.S. households to Texas, a leading state in wind energy."

The SG 5.0-145 wind turbine from Siemens Gamesa has proven to be a very successful product in the U.S. Its new state-of-the-art control system with enhanced blade aerodynamics optimizes power generation. It has a flexible power rating that ranges between a 4.0 to 5.0 rating, thereby providing a uniquely tailored solution that fits the specific site conditions. Its modular design allows for increased mechanical capacity and optimal adaptation to logistics and construction requirements, providing greater efficiency and a reduced levelized cost of energy (LCoE).

The U.S. is a key market for Siemens Gamesa with 22 GW installed across 34 states, providing enough energy for over 6.5 million average U.S. homes. The company has a strong footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

USA News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Most COVID-19 impacted midsize US oil operators have primarily liquid-rich operations
    Azelio signs a MoU with Trimark Associates in the US for energy storage projects across North America
      ACC issues statement regarding new 'Science' paper on microplastics
        Siemens to supply high-voltage equipment for major offshore wind project in the U.S.
          Have you embraced frozen fries?

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge