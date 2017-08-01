Hitachi ABB Power Grids innovates world-first disaster recovery

Utilities
News
Published: 10 September 2020 - 4:39 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has pioneered a ground- breaking modular mobile substation solution which vastly reduces the time to restore power in the case of major disruptive events such as natural disasters.

This world-first 400 kV multi-voltage modular mobile substation system can be rapidly deployed and installed to restore power from an average duration of 18 months - required for the new build of a conventional substation - to only seven days. Each mobile substation, equipped with high-voltage hybrid switchgear and protection and control solutions, is compact in design and ready for fast energization. This game-changing 'plug and play' solution contributes to Hitachi ABB Power Grids' vision of ensuring access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.

"Wherever you are in the world, access to an affordable, reliable and sustainable source of power is a basic prerequisite for human society and progress," said said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan.

"Disruptions to energy provision can result in severe consequences, which is why we are continuously innovating technologies, such as this modular mobile substation disaster recovery solution, to enable customers to provide stable and competitive sources of power and further reduce carbon emissions," he added.

Safeguarding long-term grid stability and power quality Hitachi ABB Power Grids' mobile substation concept has been designed to ensure long-term grid stability and power quality to regions particularly prone to unpredictable events and natural disasters, such as storms, flooding, and earthquakes. Hitachi ABB Power Grids designs and builds the modular solution, providing ongoing preventive maintenance to ensure the equipment is ready 24/7 to replace an existing substation in a rapid timeframe.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids' modular concept for the mobile substations market is highly configurable according to a customer's specific needs, which means it can replace different voltage ranges and standards of the grid. The factory-tested mobile substation unit can be installed and deployed within hours, proving the perfect solution for utilities and industries that need to quickly provide interim grid connections and temporary power supplies.

These modules require no civil works, have reduced site activities, pose lower risks, and come in the form of ready-to-connect, complete assemblies that are designed for grid code compliance and easy mobility. They are also an environmentally friendly solution owing to limited space requirements and easy transportation from warehouse to site on trailers that are part of the modular mobile substation system.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
    Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
      The content arms race exposed by Covid-19, expert analysis
        Emaar Hospitality partners with AS World Group to push Expo 2020 Dubai hotel bookings
          Job opening: Atlantis, The Palm Dubai posts trio of directorial job openings

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge