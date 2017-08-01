Hitachi ABB Power Grids innovates world-first disaster recovery

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has pioneered a ground- breaking modular mobile substation solution which vastly reduces the time to restore power in the case of major disruptive events such as natural disasters.

This world-first 400 kV multi-voltage modular mobile substation system can be rapidly deployed and installed to restore power from an average duration of 18 months - required for the new build of a conventional substation - to only seven days. Each mobile substation, equipped with high-voltage hybrid switchgear and protection and control solutions, is compact in design and ready for fast energization. This game-changing 'plug and play' solution contributes to Hitachi ABB Power Grids' vision of ensuring access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.

"Wherever you are in the world, access to an affordable, reliable and sustainable source of power is a basic prerequisite for human society and progress," said said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan.

"Disruptions to energy provision can result in severe consequences, which is why we are continuously innovating technologies, such as this modular mobile substation disaster recovery solution, to enable customers to provide stable and competitive sources of power and further reduce carbon emissions," he added.

Safeguarding long-term grid stability and power quality Hitachi ABB Power Grids' mobile substation concept has been designed to ensure long-term grid stability and power quality to regions particularly prone to unpredictable events and natural disasters, such as storms, flooding, and earthquakes. Hitachi ABB Power Grids designs and builds the modular solution, providing ongoing preventive maintenance to ensure the equipment is ready 24/7 to replace an existing substation in a rapid timeframe.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids' modular concept for the mobile substations market is highly configurable according to a customer's specific needs, which means it can replace different voltage ranges and standards of the grid. The factory-tested mobile substation unit can be installed and deployed within hours, proving the perfect solution for utilities and industries that need to quickly provide interim grid connections and temporary power supplies.

These modules require no civil works, have reduced site activities, pose lower risks, and come in the form of ready-to-connect, complete assemblies that are designed for grid code compliance and easy mobility. They are also an environmentally friendly solution owing to limited space requirements and easy transportation from warehouse to site on trailers that are part of the modular mobile substation system.