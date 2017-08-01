ABB supplies EV chargers for residential compound in Saudi Arabia

ABB, one of the world’s leading players in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure has supplied a premier residential compound in Saudi Arabia with its EV chargers.

The Safa 28 residential project is located at Al Nada and Al Qairwan areas in Riyadh and is owned by the Safa Investment Company. It plans to establish 140 housing units within 10 buildings and then further expand to develop 921 buildings.

ABB is providing two kinds of chargers for this project, which are going to be installed within 12 weeks, 13 ‘AC Terra Single Phase 7.4kW’ which will be installed in the basement of the buildings for the apartments and 4 ‘AC Terra Three Phases 22kW’ with Metering function’ and radio frequency identification (RFID) cards, which will be installed for the villas.

“The most convenient place to charge your car is in the home. ABB offers easy to install EV chargers for the home, with all the components needed for smart home integration available from a single, trusted supplier. ABB home chargers are integrated with safety features for the protection of people and their electric vehicles,” said Ahmad Alhussein, ABB Local Business Manager, Saudi Arabia.

This is the first residential charger project for ABB in Saudi Arabia, having previously supplied three of 50 KW Fast DC Chargers.

ABB is a world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, offering the full range of charging and electrification solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as for ships and railways.

ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 14,000 ABB DC fast chargers across over 80 countries. ABB recently received the Global E-mobility Leader 2019 award for its role in supporting the international adoption of sustainable transport solutions.

Since January 2018, ABB has been title partner of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – the world’s only global all-electric motor-racing series. The championship showcases cutting-edge developments in a competitive environment, helping to drive progress in e-mobility technology.

Safa Invesment ( http://www.safainv.sa/) is one of the lead investment companies in Saudi Arabia with a very long history working in the real estate industry with decades of experience providing full solutions for residential and commercial real estate.