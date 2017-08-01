Saudi Tabreed bags 3-year district cooling deal for Makkah

Saudi-based Umm Alqura for Development and Construction Company has awarded a key contract to Saudi Tabreed to provide 12,000 refrigeration tons (RT) of cooling services to its leisure destination n Makkah for a three-year period.

Umm Alqura for Development and Construction Company is the owner and developer of the Masar destination, which is shaping up under the slogan ‘Dedicated to Makkah’ with King Abdulaziz Road as its core component.

The work on the district cooling services will begin soon after the completion of the infrastructure work within the first phase of the project.

Engineer Abdulmuhsin AlBakr, Vice President of Technical Affairs and Project Development, said: "The Masar destination in Makkah aims to create the appropriate environment for improving quality of life by providing facilities and amenities that help enhance the lifestyle of residents and visitors in the city."

"Our agreement for the provision of the latest eco-friendly cooling and conditioning systems is a major step towards achieving this objective," he stated.

Saudi Tabreed has a strong track record in offering excellent services leveraging the possibilities of technology, and we are confident that the company will deliver great quality district cooling solutions in order to achieve our overarching goal of making Makkah a modern landmark.

CEO Yasser Abuateek said this district cooling agreement meets Umm Alqura for Development and Construction Company’s aspirations to adopt sustainable practices by utilizing available resources instead of establishing a cooling station during the infrastructure development phase.

This approach is imperative to achieve operational effectiveness and efficiency in all sectors and drive integration instead of unnecessary competition, observed Abuateek.

The agreement will be materialised by maximizing the benefit of surplus resources, and we hope to extend this model to the electricity, water, and central waste management sectors, among others, to integrate the major projects in Makkah, he added.

Saudi Tabreed CEO Kamal Pharran said: "We are proud to sign this agreement, through which we will offer our services to one of the most important future urban development projects in the kingdom."

"What makes us even prouder is that Masar seeks to serve Makkah residents and visitors, and we are happy to take part in this endeavour," noted Pharran.

"This partnership confirms our commitment to supporting and serving the needs of the existing and future infrastructure of urban projects in Makkah, in addition to establishing the leading position of Saudi Tabreed in the district cooling sector, which represents a transformation in the Kingdom’s urban development in accordance with the objectives of Vision 2030," he added.