Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress made in the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy

The 61st meeting of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, which was organised virtually, has discussed several topics, including the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy and Dubai’s achievements in reducing carbon emissions in 2019.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the council chaired the meeting in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Council.

Dubai ranked first in the C40 Network reports for sustainable cities, with results exceeding the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy.

The carbon emissions have decreased significantly in the past four years in line with the Green Growth Strategy.

Members were also briefed on the latest developments in stimulating the circular economy in Dubai’s energy and sustainability sectors.

“During the meeting, we reviewed the progress made in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy. More than 14 million tonnes of emissions were reduced in 2019, a 22% reduction compared to business as usual," said Al Tayer.

"Results achieved exceeded the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16% by 2021."

The meeting also reviewed work progress in the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy.

Dubai adopts a comprehensive approach to ensure the sustainability of water resources that focuses on enhancing water resources, rationalising consumption, and using the latest technologies and innovative solutions to reduce water consumption by 30% by 2030.

"We have also discussed the pioneering achievement of Dubai ranking first in the C40 Network reports, which underlines the commitment of the government organisations in Dubai to the vision and directives of the wise leadership to support the sustainable development of the Emirate. The achievement also highlights the coordinated efforts of the government departments and organisations, under the umbrella of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, to develop long-term strategic plans to promote sustainable development,” added Al Tayer.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Energy, said that the meeting reviewed the implementation of the ISO 27001 Information Security Management System. Organisations under the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy have adopted the system to enhance the effectiveness of information security management in line with the Dubai Cyber Index.