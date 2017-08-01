Empower strengthens its support to Dubai’s vital sectors with highly efficient district cooling systems

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has announced a record number of sustainable growth and positive diversification in its portfolio that includes seven major sectors in Dubai.

The residential sector tops the list of company's clients by 64%, followed by the commercial sector with 16% and the hospitality sector with 13%. The health sector has increased its share to 3% and the remaining 4% is distributed among educational, industrial, and retail sectors. A total of 1180 buildings are served by the company as of 2019 end.

The diversified portfolio and the broad customer base that are being served with company’s high quality services, reflects the growing demand for district cooling solutions, which has become an ideal choice for the strategic sectors driving the city’s economy.

District cooling saves up to 50% of electricity for cooling buildings and reduces the load on the national power grid and the service cost. It also contributes to achieving sustainability and protect the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

“Empower is committed to supporting all mega projects and developments in Dubai, particularly residential, hotel and health projects, by linking and providing them with highly efficient cooling systems through artificial intelligence applications,” said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “District Cooling is the best solution for various sectors and it is adaptable for any type of building”

Bin Shafar added: “Our huge asset portfolio and customer base motivate us to provide more services with higher quality. It also encourages us to continue to assume our social responsibilities with regard to enhancing awareness among all the entities engaged in the real estate development industry and its beneficiaries in terms of the building engineering design, the advantages of district cooling services, and the proper methods of installing and operating cooling systems, in order to ensure the highest energy savings". He also indicated that smart district cooling provides those sectors with the opportunity to actively contribute to reducing the carbon footprint, protecting natural resources and securing them for future generations. “Our expertise in district cooling has helped us to understand the required cooling load for each building, depending on its type and usage that helps in avoiding unnecessary burden on building owners and end-users and ultimately saves in the district cooling bills and conserve the environment.”

The CEO pointed out that district cooling systems are gaining a great demand from real estate developers, who have realized the importance of adopting district cooling systems due to its tremendous technological advancement that is eco-friendly, as well as its contribution to reducing water and energy consumption in a more effective and reliable way. District cooling systems have become an essential part of planning and designing of modern buildings, especially in the Arab Gulf states. Empower plays a key role in the global efforts aimed at making a positive impact on climate change by rationalizing consumption and preserving natural resources by adopting eco-friendly cooling systems, which, in turn, makes economic advantages and achieving sustainable development goals worldwide.

Empower provides district cooling services to over 1,180 buildings and 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1,530,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT). Empower provides its eco-friendly district cooling services to many high-profile projects in Dubai, including Dubai Waterfront, Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and many others.