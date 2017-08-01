Yellow Door Energy launches massive solar carport and rooftop solar plant for Al Nabooda Automobiles

Yellow Door Energy, a UAE-based sustainable energy provider for businesses, has successfully commissioned a 3.1 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar carport and rooftop solar plant for Al Nabooda Automobiles L.L.C. Located in Dubai Industrial City, the solar carport and rooftop solar plant are expected to generate 4,620 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing 2,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

The solar carport covers 747 parking spaces, making it one of the largest solar carports in the UAE. Together, the solar carport and rooftop solar plant comprise of more than 11,000 solar panels and span an area of 35,000 square meters. They will meet 90% of the facility’s energy consumption needs and help Al Nabooda Automobiles significantly reduce electricity costs.

K Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: “Innovation is integral to Al Nabooda Automobiles, and today our state-of-the-art body and paint shop in Dubai Industrial City is also home to one of the largest solar carports in the UAE. The solar project with Yellow Door Energy enables us to reduce our electricity costs, switch to clean energy and maintain our innovation leadership. We look forward to having the solar carport and rooftop solar plant generate clean renewable energy for many years to come.”

Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City, said: “Sustainability is a national imperative and one that Dubai Industrial City has not shied away from. In line with the vision of our leaders to increase clean energy’s contribution to the overall electricity energy mix, we continue to work with our business partners to ensure that their operations are clean and green. The decision undertaken by Al Nabooda Automobiles to launch this solar project is one that we wholeheartedly support. We are proud of Al Nabooda Automobiles’ continued efforts to prioritise sustainable practices and we encourage all companies, operating within Dubai Industrial City and beyond, to follow suit and work towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for Dubai and the UAE.”

Jeremy Crane, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Door Energy, said: “We are proud to support Al Nabooda Automobiles’ sustainability endeavor through the development of the solar carport and rooftop solar plant. We hope businesses in Dubai Industrial City will soon recover from the pandemic and consider solar projects to reduce electricity costs. Yellow Door Energy is honored to contribute to DEWA’s Shams Dubai Program and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for investing in, designing, building, commissioning, operating and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the contract. Solar developments are gaining popularity among industrial building owners who want to reduce energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.