Hitachi ABB Power Grids expands Tropos portfolio with wireless strategy for industrial communications

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has introduced its new wireless communication solution with the launch of the next generation Tropos TRO600 portfolio. The business entity will introduce a hybrid wireless architecture, seamlessly integrating 2G, 3G and 4G LTE communication technologies, self-healing broadband mesh and select sub-GHz technologies from its eco-system partners into a single device.

The new TRO600 series builds on the Tropos foundation of high availability, proven reliability, IP standards-based security, high throughput and low latency products. The solutions help to future-proof mission critical operations in industrial and utility environments.

“Expanding applications require our customers to change the way they operate their communication networks. With Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ new wireless portfolio, we are introducing a comprehensive hybrid network that addresses unique operating challenges of disparate, purpose-built communication networks,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan.

“TRO600 is backward compatible for legacy investment protection and is future-proof for many years to come. Edge-compute capability will enable our customers’ digital transformation journey to an increasing number of Industrial IoT applications,” he added.

The new TRO600 portfolio of wireless products offer the optimal combination of technologies to meet multiple use cases in mining, oil and gas, utilities and smart cities, and are configured to the customers’ specification. The hybrid approach unifies communications to all devices, ensuring fast, secure, and reliable connectivity for each operational need. The solutions provide a combination of interoperable technologies on a single communication network, enabling applications for edge devices, mobile devices and field networks. This powerful hybrid combination will be fully factory integrated for increased reliability, ease of deployment and reduced total cost of ownership.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids wireless solutions share Supros, a unified network management platform, enabling simpler and more efficient network deployment and operation. The Supros network management system, with powerful visualization tools, manages all the radios in the Tropos network from a single console.

About the Tropos TRO600 portfolio

The Tropos TRO600 portfolio offers a mix of public and private communication technologies including 3GPP, 2G, 3G and 4G LTE and wireless mesh for high reliability and performance, supporting the widest range of operational requirements. TRO600 comes with dual-SIM configuration for an always-on, reliable mobile connection. Customers can reduce expenses by switching network traffic between 3GPP options and mesh for the lowest operating cost.

The TRO600 family also supports feature upgrades to meet the needs of future applications, thereby reducing the risk of technology obsolescence and ensuring a long network lifecycle. Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ wireless technology roadmap will enable the smooth transition of industrial customers’ communication infrastructure to robust, state-of-the-art networks based on 5G and Wi-Fi 6, in the future.

The TRO600 provides the essential security needed for mission critical, industrial grade wireless networks. Advanced security features include secure storage of keys and credentials, device certificates and comprehensive options for encryption and authentication. The TRO600 is an all-in-one, factory integrated, ruggedized router, designed for reliability, security and ease of deployment.