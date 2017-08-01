Empower completes shoring work for its fourth district cooling plant in Business Bay

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, announced that the company has completed the shoring work for its fourth district cooling plant in Business Bay, Dubai, which is witnessing an increasing demand on the Company's services.

The total investment is AED 250 million for the project and will have a cooling capacity of 50,000 refrigeration tons (RT).

The company is also preparing to announce in the near future, some big achievements in the district cooling industry related to huge residential projects that have become the preferred destination for investors and families.

"Empower is currently providing district cooling services from three plants in Business Bay with a total cooling capacity of 135,000 tons. We serve to more than 62% of the total number of buildings in ​​Business Bay, and aspires to cover the remaining area that witnesses the development of many commercial, residential and mixed-use urban projects," said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Characterized by leading standards in energy production and environmental design, the new plant is situated in a strategic location close to Al Khail Road, and is connected to a robust distribution network that reflects the company’s readiness to provide quality services and meet the actual new demand, in accordance with the well-measured expectations of the needs and requirements of urban expansion in Dubai.

Empower will implement the advanced solutions that leverage artificial intelligence techniques in the operation of the new plant including Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems that helps achieving considerable energy savings. In addition to the applications of artificial intelligence and the analysis of weather forecast data, company uses Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology in plant operations, which contributes to reducing the consumption of fresh water and preserving natural resources for future generations.

Bin Shafar emphasized that company’s plants are becoming a global model in the district cooling industry, and their operation reflects a high commitment to environmental sustainability solutions and application of the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.

"We seek to introduce new technologies that are consistent with the directions of the Dubai government on environmental sustainability. Considering Business Bay as a vital district of Dubai, we have been keen to apply the highest standards of efficiency to ensure the availability of service around the clock, and to achieve customer satisfaction in an area that features a vast number of residential and commercial developments", Bin Shafar added.

The new Business Bay plant is the pick of the progress achieved by Empower in district cooling industry, thanks to the optimal utilization of leading operating standards that contribute to reducing cooling energy consumption, the sustainable solutions in the use of treated sewage effluent, and a standard distribution technology that guarantees high reliable service.

"District cooling technology is gaining popularity in the region, and this makes us optimistic about the level of growth that our organization will witness. We trust that our operations in the Business Bay will reinforce Empower's position as a major regional player in the district cooling sector", Bin Shafar concluded.

Empower provides district cooling services to over 1,180 buildings and 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1,530,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT). Empower provides its eco-friendly district cooling services to many high-profile projects in Dubai, including Dubai Waterfront, Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and many others.