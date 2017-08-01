DEWA applies simulated reality experiences for the 2020 virtual WETEX and Dubai Solar Show

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority uses the latest smart technologies to provide a simulated 3D virtual environment at the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment exhibition (WETEX) and the 5th Dubai Solar Show. The 3D Virtual platform will allow visitors and exhibitors from all over the world to participate, without the need to travel.

During the first-of-their-kind exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), DEWA provides a 3D virtual stand for each exhibitor with their branding and screen to display videos. The stand also displays the company’s information, brochure, and presentations.

This enables them to display their products to suit their needs innovatively. DEWA also allows up to three virtual exhibitors to log onto each stand for live chats with visitors.

To create a live atmosphere, visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to visit the platforms and participate in workshops, meetings, and seminars using the latest smart, including voice or video communication.

“DEWA provides innovative solutions and transforms challenges into new opportunities for excellence to provide an exceptional WETEX and Dubai Solar Show. Both events have adapted to the current precautionary measures implemented in most countries because of COVID-19, proving once again that the word ‘impossible’ is not in our dictionary,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

Exhibiting companies can also use a meeting room dedicated for each platform, and communicate with experts through the free B2B and B2G service. Visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to journey through the platform and participate in workshops, meetings and seminars, in addition to live chat and video conferencing.

The two exhibitions provide an essential opportunity for public and private sector institutions to reach thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials and decision-makers in the energy, water, renewable energy, environment and sustainability sectors to make deals and build partnerships, as well as to identify market needs, especially in light of the growing reliance on renewable energy technologies in Dubai, the UAE, and the region.

Visitors can participate in a wide range of specialised seminars and workshops on the latest technologies and solutions in the oil and gas sectors, electricity generation using clean and renewable energy and networks. The two exhibitions are also a meeting point for experts and specialists from all over the world in various fields of the green economy, smart cities, innovation and sustainable development.

They include a variety of activities related to water and energy consumption, environmental protection, waste management, green buildings, as well as the latest solutions that contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2020 will be held from 26 to 28 October 2020. Registration for WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2020 can be done via the website (https://www.wetex.ae/Registration)