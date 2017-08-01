MENA Business Expo 2020 to bring business leaders from around the world together on a virtual platform.

MENA Business Expo 2020, a virtual exhibition launched by Luxury World Key Group, will unite businesses around the globe kicking off on the 7th of December 2020.

Supported by the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, the three-day event will bring business leaders, startups and investors together to tackle new business challenges on www.goexpo.online.

“At MENA Business Expo 2020 hundreds of startups get the opportunity to meet their investors, existing businesses develop international relations or meet a new partner. This virtual event gives its participants a unique opportunity to cope with a rapidly changing business environment and get to a new level in terms of limited mobility”, said Timur Kudratov, CEO of LWK Group and Founder of MENA Business Expo 2020 said.

MENA Business Expo was inspired by the success the BizzMatcher Online Conference Volumes 1&2 which took place earlier this year and proved to be effective given the amount of positive reviews received from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa and GCC Countries.

During its three-day activities, the virtual exhibition will host zoom conferences with business leaders of the MENA region coun

tries, providing participants an opportunity to communicate directly with the business areas of their interest.

Luxury World Key Group is an international brand offering business services & lifestyle management to individuals and corporations since 2006; based in Dubai with representative offices in London, Hong Kong and Moscow.