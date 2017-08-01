DEWA's Moro Hub to help in boosting water and air quality control

Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has added to its Smart Cities Command and Control Centre a new innovative Smart Water and Air Quality Monitoring service.

This follows the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Moro Hub and Smart IoT, a UAE leading IoT innovator.

This service will enable government regulators and private sector clients to monitor and manage multiple locations for indoor air and water quality.

The service targets areas such as swimming pools, water tanks, schools, restaurants and other similar establishments which will help decision-makers to maintain healthy environmental conditions while also meeting required regulatory guidelines.

“With the joining of the Smart IoT as a strategic partner to Moro Smart Cities Command and Control Centre, the government and private sector clients will benefit from simple-to-use, proven and integrated solutions to monitor and maintain air and water quality in indoor spaces,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA who presided over the signing ceremony.

“This collaboration comes in line with Dubai 10X initiative that aims to undergo comprehensive change in government work via increasing cooperation among government bodies in Dubai Government and adopting new models of future governments to propel the Emirate into pioneering the future placing it 10 years ahead of other global cities through government innovation.”

Al Tayer added: “Moro Hub is committed to supporting the government and private sector clients in their digital transformation journey. In alignment with the government directives, Moro Hub's new service will contribute to the Dubai Plan 2021 towards smart and sustainable city.”

Digital adoption to the new service will resolve challenges such as temperatures, poor air quality, chlorine levels and manual reading limitations. Offering immediate benefits such as enhanced operations, reduced costs, automation and faster response to health alarms, Moro Hub's Smart Water and Air Quality Monitoring service is set to redefine how environmental issues are dealt with.

Dr. Ahmad AlJaziri, Group Director and Co-founder Smart IoT LLC said, “As a leading technology company, Smart IoT is shaping and defining smart cities in the Middle East and beyond by bringing IoT solutions closer to people. Smart IoT is providing a multi-tier next-generation model for controlling, monitoring, reacting and reporting real-time data creating the basic building block for Smart Grid integration. Our partnership with Moro Hub is led by innovation; we aim to develop future-proof technological solutions to enrich the lives of all citizens and corporates.”

“Through continuous research and development, service excellence, teamwork, innovation and integrity, we seek to be the pioneering leaders across multiple market segments. Our passion for innovation drives us to provide quality products, high ethical standards, world-class architecture, technical consultancy and unparalleled customer experience.”