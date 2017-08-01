Middle East and Africa power industry tenders up 2% in August 2020

Middle East and Africa power industry tenders activity in August 2020 saw 83 tenders announced, marking a rise of 2% over the last 12-month average of 81, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Middle East and Africa power industry tenders in August 2020: South Africa leads activity

Looking at tenders by country, South Africa led the activity in August 2020 with 38 tenders and a share of 45.8%, up 9.5% over the previous month and up 65% when compared with the last 12 month-average, followed by Kenya with seven tenders and a share of 8.4% and Oman with seven tenders and a share of 8.4% during the month.

Looking at the last 12-month average, South Africa held the top spot with 23 tenders, followed by Oman with 11 and Iraq with six tenders.

Thermal is top technology area for tenders in August 2020

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 19 tenders and a 52.8% share, followed by solar with nine tenders and a 25% share and biopower with four tenders and an 11.1% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment in Middle East and Africa as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in August 2020, with 30 tenders, followed by T&D Project (19) and Generation Equipment (17).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 42 tenders and a 50.6% share

Project Implementation: 17 tenders and a 20.5% share

Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 15 tenders and an 18.1% share

Consulting & Similar Services: nine tenders and a 10.8% share.

Power tenders in August 2020: Top issuers by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were: