Multifunctional cutting tools for applications in industry and trade

The scissors from Phoenix Contact’s Cutfox series can be used in a wide range of applications and are really durable.

With their micro-serrated blades, the electrician’s scissors deliver high cutting performance and optimum results. The new scissors are suitable for cutting copper (flexible), aluminum (flexible), glass, and Kevlar fibers, plastic, and braided shield.

There are also versions available with stripping and crimping areas. With their non-slip soft-grip surface and ergonomic design, the specially shaped two-component handles ensure comfortable and safe handling in the relevant application. The light and compact scissors have screw joints and can be re-adjusted. The Cutfox series scissors are made from special, hardened tool steel and impact-resistant plastic. They boast high corrosion resistance and excellent durability. The scissors are therefore a reliable tool to have in a professional working environment.