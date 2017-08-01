Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation

The Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi launched the "#Save at Home" competition to encourage all members of the society in Abu Dhabi to share their behaviors and experience in rationalization of water and electricity consumption at homes in order to promote the culture of rationalization in society and encourage them to contribute in enhancing energy efficiency, sustainability efforts and preserving the environment. The announcement of the competition came through a post on the department’s account on Instagram, which indicated that the competition would grant winners a voucher worth 1500 dirhams.

The competition is a part of "#Use It Wisely" campaign that was launched last July with the aim of raising the community’s awareness towards the importance of preserving water and electricity and promoting energy efficiency principles in homes, to instill rationalization of consumption as a national culture that promotes the preservation of natural resources and support energy security strategies in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The Department of Energy aims to involve all members of society in its efforts to promote energy efficiency, sustainability and environmental conservation to develope the energy sector in Abu Dhabi. The "Save at Home" competition is an important step in raising community awareness of the importance of rationalizing energy and the great benefits that can accrue to the individual, society and to energy future in Abu Dhabi as a whole.

The competition seeks to strength efforts in order to build a culture of rationalization of consumption to be an essential part of the national identity to allow everyone to contribute to the process of sustainable development by sharing their experiences about rationalization that could inspire the others.

In order to effectively participate in the competition, participants should follow the Department of Energy's account in Abu Dhabi on Instagram (abudhabidoe), and like the post that announced the launch of the competition that was published on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Participants can then share their habits and advices about rationalization by writing a post of no more than 40 words on their personal accounts along with a video or a picture for more explanation. Also they have to include the two hashtags #SaveAtHome, and # UseiItWisely, and refer the post to 6 other friends to encourage them to participate, as well as refer the department's Instagram account @abudhabidoe.

The competition will witness 3 winners every week with a voucher of 1500 dirhams for each winner.