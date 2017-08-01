Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant with 18,500 RT in Midriff

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has announced the commissioning of its new advanced district cooling plant in Midriff, Dubai, to provide better services to the residents of Ghoroob community with the efficient and environmentally friendly district cooling energy. The more advanced and economically designed in line with the global environmental standards, that saved 30% of the construction cost, the new plant will have a total capacity of 18,500 refrigeration tons (RT) and is designed as for future expansions to serve other potential customers considering the increasing demand for energy efficient district cooling services in the area.

Empower revealed that the new state-of-the-art district cooling plant will replace the existing two semi-permanent plants that are successfully providing district cooling services to the Midriff residents for 10 years.

The replacement of the semi-permanent plants with an advanced permanent district cooling plant comes as part of Empower's plans to upgrade its infrastructure, enhance its services, and to achieve Dubai's goals to transforming customer services to higher levels of global competition while maintaining sustainability and protecting the environment and natural resources.

"The Ghoroob project plays a pivotal role in making the Midriff region an ideal residential destination for a large segment of young workers and middle-income families who prefer to reside in Dubai, and Empower has not been late in building a modern and more advanced plant to replace the two semi-permanent plants after a decade of their outstanding performance in providing district cooling services", said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Developed by Dubai Properties in 2007 on an area of ​​3.3 million square feet, Ghoroob stands among the most sought-after residential destinations in the Midriff district. It embraces 59 low-rise buildings (5 floors) featuring 3,000 various housing units.

The new Midriff district cooling plant has already been connected to Empower's Command Control Centre (CCC), that has the ability to analysis of up to two million data from chillers, transformers, cooling towers, water supplies and more, using the advanced SCADA system. Operationally efficient water-cooled chillers are using in the new plant that ensures delivery of high quality cooling services to the customers.

Empower provides district cooling services to over 1,180 buildings and 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1,530,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT).