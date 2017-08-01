Abu Dhabi transfers ownership of ENEC to ADQ

Utilities
News
Published: 27 September 2020 - 6:33 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, announced that the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, has been added to its utilities portfolio.

"Under a resolution issued by Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the full ownership of ENEC’s shares were transferred to ADQ from the Government of Abu Dhabi with immediate effect," ADQ said in a statement.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, "We welcome ENEC to our portfolio of companies which comprises some of Abu Dhabi’s most successful and ambitious enterprises. We are working closely with our utilities companies, including TAQA, EWEC, ADSSC and now ENEC, to advance our nation’s solid infrastructure that is vital for supporting the growth and development of many sectors of the economy."

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, "We are pleased to join ADQ, as part of our commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic diversification. We remain fully committed in our quest to delivering this new form of emissions-free electricity to strengthen and sustain the UAE’s energy sector. With the recent commencement of operations of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, we are supplying clean electricity to the UAE, and are committed to safely and efficiently generating electricity, supported by working with our UAE partners and stakeholders."

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Investment Officer at ADQ, said, "Nuclear energy has a crucial role to play in our nation’s future, and we look forward to working closely with ENEC as it continues to build on its ambitious peaceful energy programme with the highest international safety and quality standards. ENEC’s delivery of clean electricity from nuclear energy across the UAE further diversifies the power generation sources and reinforces our reliable power grid."

ENEC joins ADQ’s strategic utilities portfolio that also includes Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, TAQA; Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company, ADSSC; and Emirates Water and Electricity Company, EWEC.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Mobile collaborate to bring Rakuten Communications Platform to global customers
    VHD Launches PTZ Cameras with NDI
      How to make AED1 million during a pandemic
        ITP Media Group partners with Bee’ah to enhance hygiene and safety at upcoming Hotelier Awards
          Saudi Arabia to resume umrah pilgrimage to Makkah

            More related galleries

            Dubai interior designer Nikki Bisiker opens up on pieces that capture her personal tastes
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
                1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                  New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                    First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk