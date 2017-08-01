ArcVera Renewables Announces Entry Into India’s Hybrid, Wind, Solar and Energy Storage Market

Utilities
News
Published: 28 September 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

ArcVera Renewables, an international provider of consulting and technical services for wind, solar and hybrid energy storage projects, has announced its entry into India’s fast-growing renewables market. ArcVera’s new Indian offices are located in Bangalore, India.

The company has assembled a team of international experts to deliver industry-leading technical expertise to project developers, lenders, and investors in India as well as other Southeast Asia and Pacific Rim countries.

“Several factors have converged to make this a timely and strategically sound long-term business expansion decision for ArcVera. On one hand, India is a large and rapidly growing renewables market. Now with energy tenders and hybrid project requirements, it is an even more complex and competitive market. Local developers and investors are seeking best-in-class technical expertise to lower project risk, find advantages no other company has uncovered, and raise project value. On the other hand, the recent exit of a competitor from the Indian wind market has left a vacuum that ArcVera is ideally positioned to fill in,” said Gregory S. Poulos, CEO of ArcVera Renewables.

ArcVera’s services cover the full project lifecycle, including finance-grade resource assessments, project design, technology assessments, financing, M&A, due diligence, construction, operations, and repowering. Its team comprises experienced atmospheric scientists, engineers, and data analysts, who leverage their advanced technical expertise to provide accuracy-driven renewable energy project services.

ArcVera Renewables’ technical expertise is at the intersection of energy resource and storage and well-suited to support the hybrid project trend in India.

“ArcVera has an impressive track record in providing advantageous insights for wind energy, solar energy, and battery storage projects globally. We are looking forward to bringing our 40 years of experience to India’s renewable energy developers, OEM’s and Investors”,” commented CR Anbalagan, Country Manager & Director of Business Development of ArcVera Renewables India Private Ltd.

ArcVera has considerable experience in the disciplines of atmospheric science, engineering, and data science, which stems from the origins of the wind industry in the late 1970s.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

India News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

IHG signs deal to open a Crowne Plaza hotel in historic Indian city of Lucknow
    GCC chemical exports into India may be severely hurt by anti-dumping investigation, warns GPCA
      Renewables sector in India maintains calmness amidst COIVD-19 outbreak
        Air Arabia returns Emiratis to the UAE
          India to boost DISCOMs by supplying continuous electricity despite outstanding dues

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform
                Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Dubai interior designer Nikki Bisiker opens up on pieces that capture her personal tastes
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns