ArcVera Renewables Announces Entry Into India’s Hybrid, Wind, Solar and Energy Storage Market

ArcVera Renewables, an international provider of consulting and technical services for wind, solar and hybrid energy storage projects, has announced its entry into India’s fast-growing renewables market. ArcVera’s new Indian offices are located in Bangalore, India.

The company has assembled a team of international experts to deliver industry-leading technical expertise to project developers, lenders, and investors in India as well as other Southeast Asia and Pacific Rim countries.

“Several factors have converged to make this a timely and strategically sound long-term business expansion decision for ArcVera. On one hand, India is a large and rapidly growing renewables market. Now with energy tenders and hybrid project requirements, it is an even more complex and competitive market. Local developers and investors are seeking best-in-class technical expertise to lower project risk, find advantages no other company has uncovered, and raise project value. On the other hand, the recent exit of a competitor from the Indian wind market has left a vacuum that ArcVera is ideally positioned to fill in,” said Gregory S. Poulos, CEO of ArcVera Renewables.

ArcVera’s services cover the full project lifecycle, including finance-grade resource assessments, project design, technology assessments, financing, M&A, due diligence, construction, operations, and repowering. Its team comprises experienced atmospheric scientists, engineers, and data analysts, who leverage their advanced technical expertise to provide accuracy-driven renewable energy project services.

ArcVera Renewables’ technical expertise is at the intersection of energy resource and storage and well-suited to support the hybrid project trend in India.

“ArcVera has an impressive track record in providing advantageous insights for wind energy, solar energy, and battery storage projects globally. We are looking forward to bringing our 40 years of experience to India’s renewable energy developers, OEM’s and Investors”,” commented CR Anbalagan, Country Manager & Director of Business Development of ArcVera Renewables India Private Ltd.

ArcVera has considerable experience in the disciplines of atmospheric science, engineering, and data science, which stems from the origins of the wind industry in the late 1970s.