M-Bus master for I/O system

The fast and robust Axioline F I/O system from Phoenix Contact now includes an M-Bus master. The AXL F MA MBUS 1H module acts as the interface to the meter bus (M-Bus) by assuming the function of the master. It provides an M-Bus channel and enables the direct connection of up to 80 M-Bus slaves to the Axioline F I/O system. Using the M-Bus protocol, the measured electricity, gas, heat or water usage can be transmitted easily and precisely by M-Bus-capable meters.

Communication with the M-Bus slaves conforms to EN 13757-3. The data is transmitted transparently. The transmission speed can be set between 300 and 38,400 baud and modified during runtime. The master provides an integrated and isolated M-Bus power supply for connecting the M-Bus slaves. End devices can therefore be supplied with power directly via the bus.