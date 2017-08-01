Ras Al Khaimah launches Pre-Qualification for First Aggregated Solar Tender

Following successful completion of its pilot solar carport project, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, through its Reem office,has launched a pre-qualification for distributed solar projects in multiple locations in Ras Al Khaimah.

The solar PV projects expected to be tendered through this process are located in various government and private facilities in Ras Al Khaimah and are of various types, including rooftop, carport and ground-mounted installations. The projects are expected to be implemented in 2021.

Reem will manage part of the procurement process on behalf of the end-clients through a joint tender, representing a first example of its type in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality invites all interested solar EPC and commercial leasing companies to participate in this tender process. To obtain the pre-qualification documents, please contact via email: eer@mun.rak.ae.

There are no fees for participating in the pre-qualification process. The deadline for submitting pre-qualification documents via email is October 10, 2020.