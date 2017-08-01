DEWA launches a virtual reality studio and self-service kiosks for its staff

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the virtual reality studio and employee self-service kiosk at DEWA Academy.

The virtual reality studio shows simulations for first aid, fire and safety and information on DEWA’s projects, strategies, and services for employees and customers.

The self-service kiosks provide HR services such as salary certificates, pay-slips and others. Fifteen such kiosks are now spread across DEWA’s Head Office and its other buildings in Jebel Ali, Hatta, Al Warsan, Al Quoz, Al Hudaiba, Ruwayyah, and DEWA Academy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to continuing its digital transformation by providing an ideal work environment to stimulate creativity and innovation, along with individual and corporate capability.

“DEWA continuously develops its state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and qualifies its staff to take decisive roles across its divisions, with training and development programmes according to the highest international standards. DEWA is committed to the latest systems, multimedia tools and best practices in occupational health and safety, to reach the highest levels of quality and excellence. This is through constant training, exchanging knowledge and shared experience,” said Al Tayer.

“The virtual reality studio and the self-service kiosks support DEWA’s ‘My Portal’ and ‘Smart Office’ which is a breakthrough in providing smart and digital services. It enables resilience among our staff to work remotely, enhancing their experience and skills, as they can obtain internal approvals easily to ensure a smooth workflow round the clock,” added Al Tayer.

He said that DEWA invests in its human resources to achieve their happiness which is reflected for all stakeholders.