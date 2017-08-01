GE Awarded Equipment Contract for Taiwan Power Company’s Hsinta and Taichung Projects

General Electric International, Inc. (NYSE: GE) has been selected as the successful bidder for the 6,500 megawatt (MW) Hsinta and Taichung combined cycle power plants initiated by Taiwan Power Company (TPC). GE will be working together with its local consortium partner, CTCI Corporation, to engineer, manufacture, and commission the combined cycle blocks which are planned to begin commercial operation in phases from 2024.

GE has been awarded to deploy its latest gas turbine technology, the 7HA.03, with its matching steam turbine, generators and HRSG at both sites.

The 7HA.03 is the best evaluated technology striking the optimal balance for power output, efficiency and maintainability. GE will supply 10 7HA.03 gas turbines, 5 steam turbines, 15 generators, 10 heat recovery steam generators (HRSG), and additional balance of plant equipment as part of the project scope.

The award will become an order for GE following contract closure and payment which is expected within six months.

“Building on a proven track record of delivering and commissioning projects in Taiwan, GE is proud to support Taiwan Power Company in their energy transition program to increase electricity production capacity with more efficient technologies, and bring fast, flexible power to Taiwan,” said Ramesh Singaram, President and CEO of GE Gas Power Asia.

The new generating units will commence operations in phases from 2024, gradually replacing coal-fired power generating units, in line with Taiwan’s Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA) energy policy that seeks to increase the gas-fired power ratio to 50% by year 2025.