Dubai EV users can now charge their electric vehicles with DEWA’s smart app

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched a new service that enables EV (Electric Vehicle) Green Charger customers to charge their electric vehicles using DEWA’s smart app, by scanning a QR code, which has been placed at 240 charging stations. In addition to this service, EV Green charger customers can continue to use their Green Charger cards at DEWA charging stations.

This step is part of DEWA’s efforts to enhance its smart services with the latest international technologies, through DEWA’s website and app, for the comfort of customers to complete their transactions anytime and anywhere, easily and safely.

“DEWA adopts innovation, the latest disruptive technologies, and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. This ensures its resilience and capacity to adapt and provide solutions that make people’s life easier as well as engaging people in sustainable development and reducing our overall carbon footprint,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA launched the EV Green Charger initiative in 2015 to encourage electric vehicle adoption within Dubai and support sustainable transportation to save the environment.

Since then, DEWA has installed over 240 EV Green Charging stations all over Dubai. The locations of these charging stations can be found across numerous digital platforms, including DEWA’s website and smart app, digital map platforms, as well as dedicated charging station platforms.

To further support electric vehicle adoption, DEWA is providing free charging for non-commercial EV customers registered in the EV Green Charger Initiative until December 31, 2021.

This incentive is exclusively available at public charging stations and not home charging stations. Commercial registered customers, governmental and semi-governmental organisations pay 29 fils for every kilowatt-hour.

"DEWA believes that the future requires radical changes that keep pace with the enormous developments around us. We work to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop Dubai Government services, putting Dubai 10 years ahead of other global cities," said Al Tayer.

He added that DEWA is working to achieve the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai proactive and creative in meeting the needs of individuals and society; to make Dubai a smart, sustainable and innovative city in managing its resources, improving quality of life, and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global model for a green economy.