Saft’s new Compact nickel batteries to streamline footprint and maintenance budgets for industrial sites

Saft’s new Compact range of maintenance-free nickel technology industrial backup batteries can be fitted in the same footprint and share the same charging protocols as lead-acid batteries. As a result, operators can upgrade to nickel technology in their existing cabinets and immediately improve reliability and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The Compact nickel batteries are directly compatible with valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery chargers. Normally, nickel batteries require a boost charge to reach a fully charged state. However, the new Compact range requires only a single step charging voltage of 1.39 Volts per cell. This makes it possible to use them as a direct drop-in replacement for existing VRLA batteries. This development builds on Saft’s successful introduction of similar innovative features in its Uptimax block batteries.

Olivier Amiel, Global Marketing Director for industrial standby batteries at Saft, says: “Saft’s Compact nickel batteries only need a single step charging voltage, so industrial operators can upgrade their backup batteries from VRLA to nickel technology on a plug and play basis without upgrading their battery charger and while keeping the same footprint. Moreover, they can reduce maintenance budgets.”

The Compact maintenance-free nickel batteries are designed to support essential control systems and other critical equipment in remote and hard-to-access locations in offshore oil and gas, utility, manufacturing, and rail trackside sites.

Manufactured in Valdosta, GA (USA), the Compact batteries have a smaller footprint and are up to 30 percent lighter than VRLA due to their exceptional energy density of 100 Watt-hours per liter (Wh/l). In addition, they are available in capacities from 83 to 185 Amp-hours (Ah), and operate in temperatures from -20 to +50°C and tolerate -50°C to +70°C.

Nickel electrochemistry is proven to help operators achieve the lowest possible Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This is thanks to a long life of 20 years or more, predictable performance and high reliability.

Lead-acid batteries are more expensive over the long term due to replacement and maintenance costs. In addition, they need regular testing and can suffer poor reliability due to ‘sudden death’, where they can lose all capacity unexpectedly.

In contrast, Saft nickel battery technology ensures a long, sustainable, and totally predictable service life that enables operators to focus on running their installations.